East St. Louis students welcomed back to class

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - Students in East St. Louis returned to the classroom Monday.

Members of the group One Hundred Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis welcomed students at Paul Laurence Dunbar Elementary School with smiles and high fives.

This year, clear backpacks will be required for all students in the East St. Louis School District. Previously, the security measure was required for middle and high school students.

