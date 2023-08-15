A Beautiful Stretch This Week, Big Eventually Heat Returns

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Cool 50s and Low 60s Wednesday Morning

Warmer the rest of the week, but pleasant

Heat Wave Begins Sunday into next week

Tonight: What a great evening to enjoy the Cards game or MUNY, expect low humidity and 70s. Mainly clear overnight with lows in the 50s and 60s. Patchy fog Wednesday morning, especially near river valleys.

What’s Next? Your work-week weather is looking quiet for a change, with no sign of rain for at least the next seven days. We expect a dome of more intense heat to build into our area Sunday and stick around for most of next week. Despite the short-term cool-down now, Summer is not over and we’ll be reminded of that with our next heat wave.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.