Two men killed in fatal shooting in north St. Louis Co.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal shooting this morning in north St. Louis County that left two men dead is under investigation.

According to St. Louis County Police, the incident took place in the 2900 block of Old Hanley Road around 1:50 a.m. On scene, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead shortly after.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, police say there was an exchange of gunfire inside a residence. One man was shot by the suspect, and a third individual fired a weapon, striking the suspect. This investigation is currently ongoing.

News 4 is working to learn more about what happened, including the identity of the victims and the suspect.

