St. Louis residents asked to weigh in on what should be done with ‘The Workhouse’ site

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A committee has narrowed down the uses for the site of a defunct jail in St. Louis, informally known as “The Workhouse,” and is now asking St. Louisans to weigh in for a second time.

Their suggested uses: industrial, renewable energy, prairie or nature site, animal shelter, memorial or museum, demolish and leave empty, demolish and leave empty, or the land returned to native tribes.

They say uses that have been removed from consideration are public parks, art or performance venues, public works, refuse, recycle or salvage, and technology infrastructure.

They also don’t think the jail should be used for a community center, housing, healthy food, or for healthcare, drug rehab and mental health services. They won’t prioritize it for a carceral facility, dispatch or public safety. The decision, though, will be ultimately up to the City’s Mayor.

“Any use of a reimagined workhouse site should be forward-thinking and visionary, but practical to address standing needs in our city,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, “I look forward to hearing from the community and working with fellow City leaders to make decisions that move this site away from its past as a place of incarceration and into its future.”

Mayor Jones previously prioritized closing the jail. The site at 7600 Hall Street in the North Riverfront neighborhood has not had any detainees since June 2022. The Medium Security Institution sits on 23 acres of city-owned land and buildings.

The options being weighed for the site are based on improving community stability, creating an economic engine for St. Louis, nurturing joy and healing, facilitating memory and justice, and strengthening municipal services and infrastructure, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

Jones’ office said they received 700 responses to the first round of a public survey.

Click here to visit the project’s website to review ideas and complete the final survey. The city has also set up a line to accept voicemail and text messages at 314-266-8620 .

