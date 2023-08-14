Scattered Rain Ends This Morning, Quiet Week Ahead

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Threat of Severe Storms Has Ended

Scattered Showers and Thundershowers Taper Off and End This Morning

Some Wet Pavement for the Morning Drive

This Morning: The threat of strong to severe thunderstorms has ended across our area, but scattered showers remain possible through the morning, along with a few patches of fog. Cloudy skies will dominate through most of the morning with some sunshine breaking through this afternoon. Count on cooler-than-normal highs in the low 80s.

What’s Next? Your work-week weather is looking quiet for a change! Pleasant temperatures are in the forecast through Wednesday, with warmer highs expected from Thursday into the weekend.

