Rescues, major flooding reported in Bollinger County, Mo. ; recovery efforts underway

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Homes, roads and campgrounds in Bollinger County were hit by major flooding early Monday morning, August 14.

Floodwaters from creeks and rivers quickly flowed over their banks.

Approximately 6 to 8 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time throughout Bollinger County.

A car could be seen floating in Opossum Creek on Highway 51 just south of Marble Hill on Monday morning, Aug. 14. (Source: cNews/Christy)

Rising water woke many in Marble Hill.

“My boyfriend woke me up about 5:30 this morning and he got was getting ready for work and he said that the water was about to take her house away,” said Marble Hill resident Amanda Taylor. “So we got up and checked out the situation was about waist deep in our front yard. So once it got in our house, we just packed her backpacks and we just waited our way out and came into town to get to higher ground.”

Getting to higher ground was a challenge.

“I fell and I bust both my knees because the current was so rapid through there so my boyfriend grabbed my hand and helped me back up out of the water and we just made our way out and came into town get on higher ground got dry,” said Taylor.

She said floodwaters not only inundated their newly moved into home, but also both of their vehicles.

In Glen Allen, the National Weather Service Paducah reported there was up to 6 feet of water was flowing in some areas.

Flash flooding hits Glen Allen early Monday morning, Aug. 14. (Source: cNews/Ruthanne Cable)

Photos from resident Ruthanne Cable show how bad it was.

Cable said her home and garage were inundated.

Ruthanne Cable says this is her home and garage underwater in Glen Allen. (Source: cNews/Ruthanne Cable)

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety said the Missouri Region E Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT) responded to Glen Allen around 4 a.m. this morning, to rescue residents due to the heavy rain and flooding at Hwy 32 and Hwy ZZ. The HRST is comprised of personnel from Sikeston DPS, Jackson Fire and Rescue, Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. and Stoddard County EMS.

HSRT members helped residents get out of their homes to safety. The early morning rain quickly flooded the area and washed over the roads, causing traffic hazards and high water levels.

Several of the residences had water inside. Sikeston DPS reports everyone extricated from their homes were uninjured and there is no current number of how many people were removed.

When Sikeston DPS arrived to the area, there was a large amount of water rushing over Hwy 32 in Marble Hill. Crews were able to safely pass through Marble Hill with personnel and rescue boats.

Once in Glenallen, operations began and rescue efforts were started due to natural gas leak off the roadway. Once the rain stopped, the water receded, but several residents were still extricated from their homes.

The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office said rescue operations made their way to Glen Allen to get residents impacted by flooding to safety and higher ground.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott said they had five MSHP rescue boats out with team members going door to door, as needed, to get residents to safety.

Crews have also made rescues at Arrowhead Campground.

Sgt. Parrott said everyone is accounted for.

No injuries have been reported.

Recovery efforts are underway in Glen Allen after major flash flooding in Bollinger County on Monday morning.

NWS reported there were water rescues at the Castor River Campground.

One of the photos from MSHP shows a red car flipped by floodwater from the Castor River.

Flash flooding from the Castor River in Bollinger County flipped the red car seen in the photo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

MSHP is also assisted by rescue crews from Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Sikeston.

Crews wrapped up their efforts shortly before 9:15 a.m.

Another campground impacted was Twin Bridges RV Park.

According to Elaine Wages, flood waters could be seen just below some campers near the entrance of the park.

Floodwaters could be seen at the entrance of Twin Bridges RV Park in Bollinger County. (Source: cNews/Elaine Wages)

Floodwaters could be seen at the entrance of Twin Bridges RV Park in Bollinger County. (Source: cNews/Elaine Wages)

Floodwaters could be seen at the entrance of Twin Bridges RV Park in Bollinger County. (Source: cNews/Elaine Wages)

Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham said no deaths have reported and no one has been reported missing.

However, concerns remain.

Woodland Fire Protection District Fire Chief Calvin Troxell says to other parts of the county could see flooding even after the initial rainfall.

“I understand that the river still coming up and twin bridges,” said Chief Troxell. “So a lot of flooding at the campgrounds and then of course that will lead on down to Zama. Zalma is going to have a tremendous amount of flooding. And ultimately that’s going to end up to the diversion channel and all the way out and so it’s gonna be a lot of water and a lot of water issues and next few days.”

Floodwaters are receding in some areas, but several roadways remain covered. Drivers are urged to avoid these areas.

As of 8:35 a.m., the following Bollinger County roads are closed or impassable because of flooding:

Missouri Highway 34 at the Crooked Creek Bridge in Marble Hill

Missouri Highway 34 West at State Highway ZZ

Missouri Highway 51 South near State Highway W

State Highway H

State Highway FF

Bollinger County Road 522

Bollinger County Road 502

Bollinger County Road 800

Bollinger County Road 832

Bollinger County Road 804

Bollinger County Road 302

Bollinger County Road 504

Bollinger County Road 402

Bollinger County Road 302

Bollinger County Road 708

Bollinger County Road 702

Bollinger County Road 500

Several roads were closed throughout Bollinger County, including where Highway 51 and Highway 34 meet in Marble Hill. (Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)

Recovery efforts

The Bollinger County Emergency Management is asking flood victims to document any damages before they begin cleaning up by taking photos.

EMA leaders also ask for those photos, along with name, address and phone number, to be sent to bococommission@outlook.com. This will help with requesting any potential relief for damages.

City leaders in Marble Hill say they are working with SEMA and the American Red Cross to help with recovery efforts.

The Marble Hill First Baptist Church has been designated as a primary resource center for those affected by today’s flood damage. At this time the following items are needed: storage totes, bleach, laundry soap, cleaning soap, trash bags, mops and brooms.

The First Baptist Family Life Center in Marble Hill and RedCross have established point of contacts for relief, with the Family Life Center remaining open as a shelter for anyone in need. The church will also have a shower trailer available at that location by Monday evening and they are expecting the delivery of a laundry service trailer by tomorrow, Tuesday, August 15.

To volunteer for disaster relief assistance, contact the Red Cross or go to the Family Life Center at the First Baptist Church where recovery teams will be assembled and assignments will be designated upon registration.

Monetary donations can be given online to Long Term Recovery Committee by clicking here or by contacting Becky for donation information at (573) 208-5426.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.