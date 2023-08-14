North County hosts Back-To-School Bash to get kids ready for the start of school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Summer is just about over for many kids across the St. Louis area.

The first day of school is tomorrow in East St. Louis, with other Illinois districts following later this week.

In Missouri, summer lasts just a bit longer, with many districts starting school on Aug. 21.

No matter where kids are going to school, local communities are making sure they have what they need for the first day of class.

On Sunday, officials in north St. Louis County hosted a Back-To-School Bash for families.

Kids could get free school supplies, haircuts and health screenings.

