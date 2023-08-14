Surprise Squad
New Illinois law expands excused absences for work-based learning events

The bill helps improve the state’s initiative to motivate students to pursue workforce and career development while still in school.
By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker signed a law into effect on Monday that allows students that attend work-based learning events, like 4-H and FFA programs, to count as school attendance.

According to the governor’s office, the bill helps improve the state’s initiative to motivate students to pursue workforce and career development while still in school.

“Agriculture is our number one industry, and it’s the pride of Illinois. But in order to ensure its prosperous future, we must invest in the next generation of agricultural leaders,” Pritzker said. “House Bill 3814 will allow students attending agricultural learning events to count that towards their school attendance. These learning opportunities cultivate professional development and responsibility in our youth, and their hands-on experiences ought to count towards their education. This new law is a major win not just for our students—but for the future of our agriculture industry.”

State officials said students who participate in work-based programs make healthier and safer choices. They also are more likely to give back to their communities.

The bill amends the Illinois School Code and now allows students who miss traditional classroom days for work-based programs events to have the events counted in the student’s overall school attendance.

Assignments missed on these days should be picked up by a parent or legal guardian.

