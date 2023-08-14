Neighborhood group hopes compromise with Downtown Chesterfield developer will help project move forward

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. -- A neighborhood group that has expressed concerns about plans to redevelop the Chesterfield Mall has agreed to a modified zoning proposal for the project.

Earlier this year, KMOV reported that the Staenberg Group had proposed tearing down the mall and replacing it with a mixed-use residential and retail development.

The project, called Downtown Chesterfield, would be a dense, walkable 96-acre development. The initial plans called for nearly 3,000 apartment and condo units.

Kelli Unnerstall, who is part of a group called Citizens for Developing Downtown Chesterfield, said she and other community members were originally concerned that the project would be too dense, causing traffic headaches and other problems in the area.

After meeting with the Staenberg Group, she said, the developer agreed to lower the density of the project by nearly 20%. She said the group also clarified some of its mixed-use proposals and agreed to make other modifications. The full City Council will consider the rezoning sometime in August.

“Right now, it’s in the council’s hands as to whether they want to proceed with those changes,” Unnerstall said.

KMOV has reported in the past that the Staenberg Group is aiming for sometime in 2024 to start work on the project. Unnerstall hoped that Staenberg would continue to work with neighborhood groups.

“There’s going to be retail and commercial, residential and green space. Those things speak to so many Chesterfield residents,” Unnerstall said. “The developer has agreed we can have a seat at the table.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.