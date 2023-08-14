Surprise Squad
National Weather Service confirms tornado hit northern Missouri last week

Saturday afternoon, the Lansing Board of Water and Light will test the Moores Park Dam break warning system. The test is scheduled to start around 1:15 p.m., following the tornado system test. The test is part of a monthly series to ensure the public safety warning system is functional.(WILX/Brandon Camarillo)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A tornado is responsible for damage in Linn County, Missouri, late last week.

The National Weather Service said an EF-0 tornado touched down for three minutes Friday evening in northern Linn County, southwest of Kirksville. The tornado packed winds of 80 miles an hour. It was about 30 miles wide and was on the ground for a little over a mile.

Survey crews said the tornado damaged some trees and an outbuilding. It is also responsible for damaging the roof, siding, and garage doors of a second nearby building.

ALSO READ: Kansas City sets daily rainfall record

Linn County Emergency Management helped the National Weather Service survey the damage.

