Morgan Wallen surprises fans by shaving off signature mullet

Morgan Wallen is looking a little different these days after getting a haircut.
Morgan Wallen is looking a little different these days after getting a haircut.(Provded by Circle)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(Circle) - The mullet is no more...

In a surprising turn of events, Morgan Wallen left many of his fans shocked during his Friday concert in Columbus, Ohio, as he walked on stage at Ohio Stadium without his mullet.

As revealed by numerous social media accounts from attendees of the concert, Wallen stepped onto the stage wearing a red hat, but it appeared that his signature hairstyle was buzzed off.

Wallen acknowledged the transformation shortly after making his appearance on stage.

“Before we get any further…I didn’t like my long hair anymore so I shaved it off,” Wallen revealed to the audience.

As word about Wallen’s sudden transformation traveled, fans online had mixed feelings about the unexpected decision. Some were saddened by the change, while one Twitter user declared mullets are no longer in style as a result.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

