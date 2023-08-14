Surprise Squad
Mild & Dry, Heat Returns This Weekend

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Humidity falling today
  • Nice pattern for a few days
  • The weekend looks hot (again)

Tonight: Breezy and mild this evening. Humidity will be falling and it will be a beautiful evening for The Muny and the Cards game.

What’s Next? Your work-week weather is looking quiet for a change! Pleasant temperatures and dry weather are in the forecast. It does look like a dome of hotter temperatures builds into the area this weekend and sticks around for most of next week. Summer heat is not over!

