Mild & Dry, Heat Returns This Weekend
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:
- Humidity falling today
- Nice pattern for a few days
- The weekend looks hot (again)
Tonight: Breezy and mild this evening. Humidity will be falling and it will be a beautiful evening for The Muny and the Cards game.
What’s Next? Your work-week weather is looking quiet for a change! Pleasant temperatures and dry weather are in the forecast. It does look like a dome of hotter temperatures builds into the area this weekend and sticks around for most of next week. Summer heat is not over!
