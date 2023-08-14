Mild & Dry, Heat Returns This Weekend

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Humidity falling today

Nice pattern for a few days

The weekend looks hot (again)

Tonight: Breezy and mild this evening. Humidity will be falling and it will be a beautiful evening for The Muny and the Cards game.

What’s Next? Your work-week weather is looking quiet for a change! Pleasant temperatures and dry weather are in the forecast. It does look like a dome of hotter temperatures builds into the area this weekend and sticks around for most of next week. Summer heat is not over!

