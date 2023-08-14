Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Memorial plaques stolen from Jefferson Barracks Park

Police are trying to find whoever is responsible for stealing memorial plaques at Jefferson...
Police are trying to find whoever is responsible for stealing memorial plaques at Jefferson Barracks park.(St. Louis County government)
By Matt Woods
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Plaques commemorating U.S. soldiers were stolen from Jefferson Barracks Park, and police are trying to find who is responsible.

A spokesperson for St. Louis County government said several plaques were taken from Veterans Memorial Amphitheater in the park. Insignia logo plaques for the Army and Marines, a memorial plaque dedicated to employees of Wagner Electric who died in World War II, and a bench plaque dedicated to the veterans of the Battle of the Bulge were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

A memorial plaque honoring World War II veterans was stolen from Jefferson Barracks park.
A memorial plaque honoring World War II veterans was stolen from Jefferson Barracks park.(St. Louis County government)

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 Day Forecast
Mild & Dry, Heat Returns This Weekend
Shooting shuts down several lanes of I-70 for investigation
Shooting shuts down several lanes of I-70 for investigation
Police arrested the husband of 21-year-old Saria Hildabrand after she was found dead in Alaska.
Family seeks justice after 21-year-old National Guardswoman found dead, husband arrested
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass...
Programming Alert: KMOV to carry Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday
Pilot killed in plane crash outside Virden, Ill.
Pilot killed in plane crash outside Virden, Ill. identified

Latest News

U.S. Steel declines billion-dollar buyout from Cleveland-Cliffs
U.S. Steel declines billion-dollar buyout from Cleveland-Cliffs
Gov. Mike Parson signing a bill to upgrade I-70
Gov. Parson signs $2.8 billion plan to upgrade I-70
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
City of St. Charles shuts down Elm Point Water Treatment Plant due to low levels of ammonia
A Florissant man admitted Monday to robbing three banks, and shooting at Jefferson County police.
Florissant man admits robbing 3 banks, shooting at officials in Jefferson County