Memorial plaques stolen from Jefferson Barracks Park
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Plaques commemorating U.S. soldiers were stolen from Jefferson Barracks Park, and police are trying to find who is responsible.
A spokesperson for St. Louis County government said several plaques were taken from Veterans Memorial Amphitheater in the park. Insignia logo plaques for the Army and Marines, a memorial plaque dedicated to employees of Wagner Electric who died in World War II, and a bench plaque dedicated to the veterans of the Battle of the Bulge were taken.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.