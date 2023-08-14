Memorial plaques stolen from Jefferson Barracks Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Plaques commemorating U.S. soldiers were stolen from Jefferson Barracks Park, and police are trying to find who is responsible.

A spokesperson for St. Louis County government said several plaques were taken from Veterans Memorial Amphitheater in the park. Insignia logo plaques for the Army and Marines, a memorial plaque dedicated to employees of Wagner Electric who died in World War II, and a bench plaque dedicated to the veterans of the Battle of the Bulge were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

A memorial plaque honoring World War II veterans was stolen from Jefferson Barracks park. (St. Louis County government)

