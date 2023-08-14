Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Many Americans keep money secrets from partners and parents, survey finds

40% of Americans think credit card debt is embarrassing
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — More than 40% of Americans are withholding or lying about financial information to a significant other, according to NerdWallet’s financial infidelity study.

The survey also found nearly half of Americans believe it’s okay to have savings their significant other doesn’t know about.

Melissa Lambarena, a credit card expert at NerdWallet, said income and the amount spent on a purchase were the top two reasons people hid or lied about money.

“A money secret can potentially be harmful or hinder your financial goals depending on the situation,” Lambarena explained. “And if this is the case, you might be met with much needed guidance or advice or support if you’re able to consult someone.”

Lambarena said those keeping a money secret may want to look at why they are holding back.

She said secret keepers may want to consider opening up to someone, like an expert at a nonprofit credit counseling agency or a trusted friend.

“If you think about it, if you’re able to be met with much needed support or guidance, then when you decline those pricey invitations or that expensive destination wedding, you’ll be met with the support you need to stay on track with your goals,” Lambarena said.

She also emphasized there are situations where hiding money from a partner is needed, such as planning to leave a domestic violence situation.

In those cases, Lambarena said there are outside organizations that offer help, including the American Bar Association, which offers ways to obtain low-cost legal assistance.

NerdWallet has a thorough article on How to Prepare Financially to Leave an Abusive Relationship.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 Day Forecast
Mild & Dry, Heat Returns This Weekend
Shooting shuts down several lanes of I-70 for investigation
Shooting shuts down several lanes of I-70 for investigation
Police arrested the husband of 21-year-old Saria Hildabrand after she was found dead in Alaska.
Family seeks justice after 21-year-old National Guardswoman found dead, husband arrested
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass...
Programming Alert: KMOV to carry Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday
Pilot killed in plane crash outside Virden, Ill.
Pilot killed in plane crash outside Virden, Ill. identified

Latest News

Ferguson-Florissant School District adopts uniform policy
Callie Swafford collects drinking water for her family.
Study: ‘Forever Chemicals’ show up in nearly half the nation’s drinking water
Callie Swafford collects drinking water for her family.
PFAS Problems: Testing for toxins
Researchers are using fish to study levels of forever chemicals in U.S. waterways
PFAS Problems: Fishing for answers
Alabama state Sen. Rodger Smitherman discusses a redistricting proposal during debate at the...
Federal judges review Alabama’s new congressional map, lack of 2nd majority-Black district