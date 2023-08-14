Manchester Police continue investigation into people who distributed anti-Semitic flyers

MANCHESTER, Mo. -- Manchester Police are still working to make contact with the people they believe scattered white supremacist flyers in local neighborhoods.

KMOV received several tips after reporting on Monday that dozens of bags full of pamphlets had been scattered throughout the Glan Tai subdivision.

The bags were full of beans or corn to weigh them down. The pamphlets outlined several conspiracy theories about Jewish people in government and the media. Some included racist symbols and criticisms of diversity and inclusion programs.

Bags like this one were scattered around a Manchester neighborhood. The pamphlets inside contain antisemitic pamphlets. Local police are investigating. I’ll show you how the neighborhood is responding tonight at 5 and 6 on .⁦@KMOV⁩ pic.twitter.com/rbNqggKJCA — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) August 7, 2023

Another Manchester neighborhood a few miles south had also received the bags. Craig Foshee happened to see a blue SUV driving down his street. He said both the driver and passenger were throwing the bags onto sidewalks and driveways.

“It was surprising,” Foshee said. “I’ve never seen anything like that before.”

His neighbor, Elizabeth Rebello, was frustrated when she came home to find the packets in her yard.

“It was really insulting,” Rebello said. “That doesn’t even belong in this neighborhood.”

One tipster told KMOV the flyers had been scattered by two people living in a High Ridge home. No one answered the door at the address they provided; however, neighbors told us they had indeed seen Manchester Police at the house earlier in the week.

Scott Will, the Manchester Police Chief, said he could not confirm the address because officers had not successfully contacted the people. No charges had been filed as of Wednesday evening. It’s unclear whether distributing the fliers could constitute more than a littering charge, though Will said officers would not take the incident lightly.

“We have to balance the first amendment against the line that becomes hate speech. We’ll be consulting with the prosecutor’s office to get some of their guidance,” Will said.

KMOV obtained some of the flyers that had been scattered. They listed a website connected to the Goyim Defense League, which the Anti-Defamation League describes as “...a loose network of individuals connected by their virulent antisemitism.”

According to the site, the group routinely “engages in anti-Semitic stunts and schemes to troll or otherwise harass Jews.”

