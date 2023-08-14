I-64 eastbound reopens in St. Charles County after crash caused oil spill
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash closed eastbound I-64 near the Daniel Boone Bridge in St. Charles County on Sunday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a crash caused an oil spill on the road, and crews are being dispatched to clean the oil.
MoDOT estimated the crash happened around 8 p.m. The highway has been reopened.
