I-64 eastbound reopens in St. Charles County after crash caused oil spill

A car crash closed Eastbound I-64 just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.(MoDOT)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash closed eastbound I-64 near the Daniel Boone Bridge in St. Charles County on Sunday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a crash caused an oil spill on the road, and crews are being dispatched to clean the oil.

MoDOT estimated the crash happened around 8 p.m. The highway has been reopened.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

