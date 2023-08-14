George Floyd’s uncle speaks on mental health at West County ‘Black Son Day’ event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The uncle of George Floyd spoke at Black Son Day, an event focused on mental health and healing Sunday.

The event was hosted by the Un-Gun Institute and is an annual event that looks to break stigma around mental health. Floyd’s uncle, Selwyn Jones, spoke at the event and shared advice for young Black men in St. Louis.

Jones has a nonprofit you can learn more about at hope929.org.

