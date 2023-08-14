Florissant man admits robbing 3 banks, shooting at officials in Jefferson County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Florissant man admitted Monday to robbing three banks, and shooting at Jefferson County police.

According to officials, on Oct. 24, 2020, Cameron Thomas, 31, robbed the First Community State Bank while dressed as a woman. He handed a note to the teller that said, “put the money in the bag,”.

Three days later, he robbed the Electro Savings Credit Union in St. Louis County while dressed as a woman, and pointed a gun at the teller saying, “Give me all your money.”

Thomas returned to First Community in Jeff. Co. wearing a red coat, black pants, and a surgical mask. The suspect pointed a gun at an employee and said, “This is a robbery, put your hands up.” He placed a white plastic bag on the counter and told another employee to fill it up according to authorities.

Employees then called the police. Authorities tried to stop Thomas, but he drove off in a Mercedes Benz, leading them on a chase that ended at the Walden Pond apartments in High Ridge. The suspect then fled on foot while firing shots at police.

Thomas later forced himself into a woman’s apartment at gunpoint. When police arrived, the victim signaled to them that something was wrong, and they were able walk in and arrest the suspect.

Thomas pleaded guilty to two counts of armed bank robbery, bank robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and two counts of being a felon in possession of a gun. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 9.

Thomas was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2012 for second-degree robbery.

