Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Florissant man admits robbing 3 banks, shooting at officials in Jefferson County

A Florissant man admitted Monday to robbing three banks, and shooting at Jefferson County police.
A Florissant man admitted Monday to robbing three banks, and shooting at Jefferson County police.(MGN)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Florissant man admitted Monday to robbing three banks, and shooting at Jefferson County police.

According to officials, on Oct. 24, 2020, Cameron Thomas, 31, robbed the First Community State Bank while dressed as a woman. He handed a note to the teller that said, “put the money in the bag,”.

Three days later, he robbed the Electro Savings Credit Union in St. Louis County while dressed as a woman, and pointed a gun at the teller saying, “Give me all your money.”

Thomas returned to First Community in Jeff. Co. wearing a red coat, black pants, and a surgical mask. The suspect pointed a gun at an employee and said, “This is a robbery, put your hands up.” He placed a white plastic bag on the counter and told another employee to fill it up according to authorities.

Employees then called the police. Authorities tried to stop Thomas, but he drove off in a Mercedes Benz, leading them on a chase that ended at the Walden Pond apartments in High Ridge. The suspect then fled on foot while firing shots at police.

Thomas later forced himself into a woman’s apartment at gunpoint. When police arrived, the victim signaled to them that something was wrong, and they were able walk in and arrest the suspect.

Thomas pleaded guilty to two counts of armed bank robbery, bank robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and two counts of being a felon in possession of a gun. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 9.

Thomas was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2012 for second-degree robbery.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 Day Forecast
Mild & Dry, Heat Returns This Weekend
Shooting shuts down several lanes of I-70 for investigation
Shooting shuts down several lanes of I-70 for investigation
Police arrested the husband of 21-year-old Saria Hildabrand after she was found dead in Alaska.
Family seeks justice after 21-year-old National Guardswoman found dead, husband arrested
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass...
Programming Alert: KMOV to carry Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday
Pilot killed in plane crash outside Virden, Ill.
Pilot killed in plane crash outside Virden, Ill. identified

Latest News

U.S. Steel declines billion-dollar buyout from Cleveland-Cliffs
U.S. Steel declines billion-dollar buyout from Cleveland-Cliffs
Gov. Mike Parson signing a bill to upgrade I-70
Gov. Parson signs $2.8 billion plan to upgrade I-70
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
City of St. Charles shuts down Elm Point Water Treatment Plant due to low levels of ammonia
Police are trying to find whoever is responsible for stealing memorial plaques at Jefferson...
Memorial plaques stolen from Jefferson Barracks Park