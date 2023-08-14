Surprise Squad
Ferguson-Florissant School District adopts uniform policy

(Credit: Pixabay via MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) - The Ferguson-Florissant School District has adopted a uniform policy for the upcoming school year.

Students in grades Kindergarten thru 5th will be required to wear uniforms beginning this year. Students in 6th thru 12th grade will be required to wear uniforms starting in August 2024.

The approved uniforms consist of white or navy blue shirts with collars and navy blue or khaki shorts, pants, slacks, skirts, skorts or jumpers. Families that need assistance due to financial hardships are asked to contact the school district.

In addition, clear bookbags are a requirement for all students in grades kindergarten thru 12th. The district will provide the initial clear backpacks for students in grades Kindergarten thru 5th.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

