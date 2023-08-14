Surprise Squad
Episode 247: Such and Such Farm

Image of food at Such & Such Farm.
Image of food at Such & Such Farm.(KMOV News 4)
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Autumn Sij and Dave Blum might not strike you as your typical farmers. And they’ll be the first to admit it. That’s also because they never planned to become farmers; the idea happened organically back in 2011.

Such and Such Farm came about with no experience, just a desire to try living a better way of life. But the couple has a way with people, and by building connections, specifically in the restaurant community, their farm in De Soto grew and blossomed. They grow unique produce and raise animals specifically for chefs and restaurants. And a pandemic pivot created a new venture – farm dinners on their property featuring some of the best chefs in the area utilizing the ingredients grown and raised on the land. Let’s meet Autumn and Dave.

To learn more about the farm dinners, check out Homie Hospitality for the schedule of dinners from August to November. You can find more information on their website: HomieHospitality.com

