For The Culture STL shines spotlight on Black-owned businesses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For The Culture STL shined a spotlight on Black-owned businesses on Sunday.

The Culture Kickback celebration brought together 75 businesses at Loretta Hall Park near downtown St. Louis.

Local business owners said events like this make a real difference.

This is the 5th year for the Culture Kickback event.

Organizers said it gets bigger and better every year.

