For The Culture STL shines spotlight on Black-owned businesses
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For The Culture STL shined a spotlight on Black-owned businesses on Sunday.
The Culture Kickback celebration brought together 75 businesses at Loretta Hall Park near downtown St. Louis.
Local business owners said events like this make a real difference.
This is the 5th year for the Culture Kickback event.
Organizers said it gets bigger and better every year.
