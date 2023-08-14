Surprise Squad
For The Culture STL shines spotlight on Black-owned businesses

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For The Culture STL shined a spotlight on Black-owned businesses on Sunday.

The Culture Kickback celebration brought together 75 businesses at Loretta Hall Park near downtown St. Louis.

Local business owners said events like this make a real difference.

This is the 5th year for the Culture Kickback event.

Organizers said it gets bigger and better every year.

