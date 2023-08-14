Clayton and Brentwood School Districts join forces on the gridiron

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Brentwood and Clayton School Districts have merged their talent on the football field to create one unified team for the 2023-2024 season.

“Brentwood and Clayton just made a ton of sense,” Clayton football head coach Doug Verby said. “Brentwood’s got a good football legacy, we’ve got a good football legacy going back to 2004.”

After both programs lost a significant amount of talent after last season, the merge gives participating students a more competitive atmosphere.

“Everybody that we had still wanted to play, we wanted to figure something out, and there was a lot of good talent on the team but there was no way we were going to field it,” Brentwood football head coach Chris Robin said. “It’s an opportunity for Clayton and Brentwood to take the best of both worlds. What they were losing and what we were losing were the exact same thing, so we were able to bring it all together.”

The team will still compete in Class 4, splitting home games between the two schools. Clayton will host four home games and Brentwood will host two.

After only one week of full practice, players and coaches agreed that everyone has bought into the new system.

“I think now that we’re at a place where the kids can have genuine competition with each other is going to bring out the best in them and that’s something we haven’t had at Brentwood for a long time,” Robin said.

“I think it’s looking good - I’m liking everything that I’m seeing, I’m very excited,” Brentwood senior Trenton Mitchell said. “I’ve seen a lot of guys that are actually becoming men. They were scared coming into camp and now they’re coming and taking charge.”

“Two teams: 11 men on defense 11 men on offense, so everyone’s fighting for a spot,” Clayton senior Thomas O’Brien said. “There’s a lot of good competition that sparks because of that.”

The Greyhounds first opportunity to play as a unit will be on Friday’s jamboree against De Soto Senior High School and Grandview High School.

“I couldn’t be more happy with the kids and the way they’ve meshed. From the very first barbecue that we had in the summer, kids got a ball and started playing on the field. Couldn’t be more excited about what we’ve been able to accomplish so far, but got a big season ahead of us,” Verby said.

The 2023 season begins with they Greyhounds hosting St. Pius X at 7:00 p.m. on August 25.

