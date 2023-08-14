Boys 2 Men Summit aims to give teens a fresh start through brotherhood
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Boys 2 Men summit brings together successful Black men to mentor local teens. The event was held in O’Fallon, Illinois on Sunday.
Organizers said the day of brotherhood is a chance for teens to make a fresh start and take their lives in a new direction.
Organizers plan to host events each month, with future sessions for young women as well.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.