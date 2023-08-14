7, including children, rescued from flooded home in Chaffee

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews rushed to a water emergency at a Chaffee home early Monday morning, August 14.

According to the Chaffee Fire Department, they were called just before 4:30 a.m. to a home on Highway 77 where water was rising into the dwelling.

Storms, with heavy downpours and lightning, were pushing through the area at the time.

The fire department says they rescued four adults and three children from the home.

Photos show floodwaters were up to and passed the bumpers of vehicles parked at the home.

Members of the Chaffee Police Department also assisted.

Anita Montgomery said a flooding from drainage ditch off Hwy. 77 caused problems in her area.

Flooding inside and outside of a home off Highway 77 in Chaffee. (Source: cNews/Anita Montgomery)

Photos show a flooded roadway and floodwaters inside of a home.

According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, floodwaters were reported mainly in the central and northern portions of the county.

Downed tree limbs also blocked southbound Highway 61 between Benton and Morley. This was quickly cleared.

