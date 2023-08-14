2nd drowning highlights safety concerns at Rockford Beach Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in the Big River at Rockford Beach Park near House Springs Saturday. The High Ridge Fire Protection District was notified around 3:30 p.m.

“There was a report of an individual last seen floating on his back in the water and then disappeared. And people hadn’t seen him for a while,” said High Ridge Fire Chief John Barton.

Barton said friends who were with the man said he wasn’t a good swimmer. The name of the drowning victim hasn’t been released, pending notification of relatives.

A 41-year-old man drowned at the park on July 2. Recently, the park was closed for two weeks because of overcrowding and criminal activity. An officer is now stationed at the park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of each week.

There are several signs at the park saying swimming and wading are not recommended but people do it anyway. In the wake of the drownings and trouble at Rockford Beach Park, there’s a growing chorus of comments on social media calling for the park to be closed.

“I think just closing the park in general is not the way to go,” said Sabrina Jordan.

Jordan was at the park on Monday and said people will sneak in to use the park if it’s closed and there wouldn’t be anyone around to call 911 if emergency help was needed.

Mike Bauer visited the park Monday to fish for smallmouth bass. He said closing the park would be unfair to those who use the park to fish or for its boat ramp. He recommended hiring lifeguards.

“They need one down here. You’ve got swimming and you’ve got other pools that have lifeguards. This is a big pool, this is a deadly pool if you don’t know how to swim,” he said.

Jefferson County Council Chairman Charles Groeteke said efforts are being made to make the park and its beach safer.

“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the county parks department and our local first responders to develop the best short and the best long-term solutions,” said Groeteke.

Some are suggesting signs at the park which specifically state that swimming and wading are prohibited.

Barton said the High Ridge Fire Protection District is not in favor of closing the park and that his agency is doing all it can to warn people of the dangers. But he said there’s only so much that can be done if people are going to ignore the signs and get in the water.

