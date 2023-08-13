Surprise Squad
Washington Park holds back-to-school event to honor child shot, killed in July

Brandon Scott, 10, was shot and killed while playing video games in his room
Communities across the St. Louis region are helping children get ready for back to school.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Communities across the St. Louis region are helping children get ready for back to school.

And that mission is taking on a special meaning in Washington Park this year as the community honors a young life, lost too soon.

Brandon Scott, 10, was shot and killed in July. He was playing video games in his room in Belleville when he was hit by gunfire.

On Saturday, Washington Park officials held a back-to-school giveaway in his honor.

Kids could get free backpacks and other school supplies.

The mayor of Washington Park is also Scott’s great-uncle.

