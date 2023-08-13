Metro Transit hosts hiring fair, offering $5,000 hiring bonus

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro Transit hopes a $5,000 hiring bonus will help it find more workers.

The agency held its latest job fair on Saturday. Metro is looking to hire about 200 bus drivers as well as several dozen MetroLink and Call-A-Ride operators.

Some applicants are getting job offers on the spot.

You can learn more about applying for a job on the Metro Transit website.

