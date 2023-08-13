First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Possible Tonight

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather Day Sunday

The First Round of Rain/Storms Arrives Mid-Morning to Afternoon

Severe weather is possible Sunday evening & Overnight

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to more storm chances. First, we need to be watchful for a morning and afternoon storm threat, although at this point the severe potential seems lower. Depending on how long this round sticks around, and how much energy can build after the storms pass, may limit the severe potential later. If the energy can build, then we’ll have to be watchful of a severe threat as the evening cold front moves in. Wind and hail are the primary risks for later storms. We can’t rule out a brief, isolated, weak tornado, but that threat is extremely low. Rainfall Sunday night may be heavy at times. Most of the area is included in the threat level 2/5 risk for severe weather. We are clipped by the threat level 3/5 risk for severe storms. Temperatures will sit in the lower 80s this afternoon with mainly cloudy skies.

What’s Next: Temperatures will be lower this week with most days in the 80s. We do heat up closer to the weekend, but it’s looking like the rain holds off for a few days.

