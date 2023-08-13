Surprise Squad
Chiefs lose first preseason game to the New Orleans Saints, 26-24

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele throws a pass in the second half of a preseason...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele throws a pass in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs preseason opener did not fare as well as Chiefs Kingdom had hoped, but still gave a great effort.

The Chiefs lost to the New Orleans Saints by two points, 26-24.

The Saints were able to lead the Chiefs after scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter.

By the second quarter, the reigning super bowl champs were able to finally score, however the Saints were still in the lead, 17-7.

More than halfway in the third, with only six minutes left, backup quarterback Shane Buechele threw to wide receiver Justyn Ross, making it a three-point game.

In the fourth, Saints fumbled giving the Chiefs a kickoff with a one-point lead, 24-23.

With under a minute on the clock, Saints player catches Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun throw. Saints get a good field goal, winning the game.

Chiefs Kingdom can take solace in knowing that even though today’s game may have been a loss, it will not count towards the regular season.

The Chiefs will face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, August 19 and then the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, August 26.

Fans can look forward to the regular season opener and first home game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 7.

