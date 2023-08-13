Cahokia Heights hosts back-to-school festival

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The countdown is on for back to school across the St. Louis area and local communities are making sure kids are ready for the first day of class.

The city of Cahokia Heights and the Cahokia Heights School District teamed up on Saturday for their annual back-to-school fair.

With food, drinks and live music, it was a good way to get kids excited about the upcoming school year.

Parents could also pick up free backpacks and school supplies for their children.

The first day of school in Cahokia Heights is Aug. 21.

