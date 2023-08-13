Surprise Squad
Cahokia Heights hosts back-to-school festival

The countdown is on for back to school across the St. Louis area and local communities are making sure kids are ready for the first day of class.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The city of Cahokia Heights and the Cahokia Heights School District teamed up on Saturday for their annual back-to-school fair.

The city of Cahokia Heights and the Cahokia Heights School District teamed up on Saturday for their annual back-to-school fair.

With food, drinks and live music, it was a good way to get kids excited about the upcoming school year.

Parents could also pick up free backpacks and school supplies for their children.

The first day of school in Cahokia Heights is Aug. 21.

