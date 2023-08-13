Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Archaeologists find remains of 1,500-year-old city in Mexico

Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.(INAH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have uncovered the lost remains of a Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.

Based on the ceramics found around the site, experts date the village to around 450 to 650 A.D. which makes it about 1,500 years old.

According to Mexico’s National Institute of History and Anthropology, several remnants of buildings were found within the settlement.

Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.(INAH)

Three bodies, one child and two adults, were also discovered.

Archaeologists believe the village may have housed a community of fishermen and gatherers, as well as artisans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Threat Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Possible Tonight
Two STL County police officers responsible for recovering 150+ stolen Kias and Hyundais
Kia boys with a badge: Two STL County police officers responsible for recovering 150+ stolen Kias and Hyundais
Shooting shuts down several lanes of I-70 for investigation
Shooting shuts down several lanes of I-70 for investigation
Badia Thomas was charged with property damage after an incident at Schnucks.
Bridgeton woman charged with damaging robot in Schnucks store
Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion
16 people have been injured after a boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

A man stole an ambulance while fleeing the scene of a car crash, starting a police chase and...
Maryland man leads Virginia police on wild chase in stolen truck and ambulance before DC arrest
A man allegedly stole an ambulance at a crash scene in Arlington Virginia then led police on a...
VIDEO: Maryland man leads Virginia police on wild chase in stolen truck and ambulance before arrest
America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
‘Barbie’ has legs: Greta Gerwig’s film tops box office again and gives industry a midsummer surge
"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" top the weekend again, while the Dracula flick "The Last Voyage of...
Box office: "Barbie" tops $500 million domestic
A house explosion in western Pennsylvania destroyed three structures and damaged at least a...
5 people, including a child, are dead after an explosion destroys 3 homes in Pennsylvania