1 man injured in shooting on I-70 WB

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in North St. Louis Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at 2 p.m. Officials say an unknown suspect in an orange Charger followed two people onto westbound I-70 from Union, pulled alongside their car and fired four to five shots at them.

A 26-year-old man was hit in the right leg and was sent to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

