St. Louis Vacancy Collaborative partners with City of St. Louis for new initiative

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Vacancy Collaborative is partnering with the City of St. Louis for a new initiative.

Launched Friday, the Vacancy Strategy initiative aims to help lay the foundation to address vacancies across St. Louis. Currently, the City of St. Louis has over 22,000 vacant and abandoned properties.

The initiative has three primary goals: Interagency coordination, prioritization of resources, metrics, maps and cost analysis.

The $500,000 funding for the two-year initiative comes from the city’s 2017 Economic Development Sales Tax.

Click here to learn more.

