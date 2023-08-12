Severe Storms Possible Sunday
- First Alert Weather Day Sunday
- Strong to severe storms Sunday evening & overnight
- Turning Cooler & Less Humid For Early Next Week
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to more storm chances. First, we need to be watchful for a morning storm threat, although at this point the severe potential seems lower Sunday AM. Some of the storms in the evening and nighttime could be severe. Rainfall Sunday night may be heavy at times. The wind seems to be the primary risk for Sunday’s storms but large hail is possible. We can’t rule out a brief, isolated, weak tornado, but that threat is extremely low.
