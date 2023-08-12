Surprise Squad
Severe Storms Possible Sunday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT
First Alert Weather:

  • First Alert Weather Day Sunday
  • Strong to severe storms Sunday evening & overnight
  • Turning Cooler & Less Humid For Early Next Week

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to more storm chances. First, we need to be watchful for a morning storm threat, although at this point the severe potential seems lower Sunday AM. Some of the storms in the evening and nighttime could be severe. Rainfall Sunday night may be heavy at times. The wind seems to be the primary risk for Sunday’s storms but large hail is possible. We can’t rule out a brief, isolated, weak tornado, but that threat is extremely low.

