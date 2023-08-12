Saint Louis Zoo asks visitors to Toss the Tusk on World Elephant Day

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Saint Louis Zoo hosted a Toss the Tusk event on World Elephant Day.

The event on Friday aimed to encourage people turn in any unwanted ivory or other items made from endangered animal parts. Illegal hunting for ivory led to the loss of more than 100,000 elephants between 2010 and 2012.

While ivory trinkets are still legal to own, by surrendering them, you’ll make sure they’ll never be traded again.

“These animals are an important species that is also endangered in the wild and they are a keystone species, if we can help save elephants they’re gonna have a huge effect on ecosystems and the lives of many other animals,” said Zoological Manager Katie Pilgram-Kloppe.

In addition to the Toss the Tusk event, the zoo celebrated World Elephant Day with elephant cookies, a special keeper chat and lots of educational opportunities with tables set up throughout the zoo.

