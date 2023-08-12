Police investigating more than a dozen car break-ins in Jennings neighborhood

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - Residents in a North County neighborhood are cleaning up the damage after waking up to find their car windows smashed.

St. Louis County Police confirmed to News 4 that they are investigating after several residents reported car break-ins and smashed windows Saturday morning in the neighborhood behind Gary Gore Elementary. Police say the break-ins started around 3 a.m. and continued over the next few hours.

Shirlean Harrison lives in the neighborhood, and her window was smashed. Her daughter and son-in-law live on the same street and also had broken windows Saturday morning. They say the thief or thieves stole a watch from one of the cars.

“I have other things to do with my money besides replacing windows,” Harrison said. “And I don’t know if it’s a kid or an adult or who it is, but this needs to stop in the neighborhood before someone gets hurt.”

Another neighbor Lonnie Gillespie tells us that it will cost north of $300 to get the window on his truck fixed. He was on his way to an auto shop Saturday morning.

“(There is) glass everywhere inside the door,” Gillespie said. “If I opened the door, you’d see glass everywhere.”

Police say they are still investigating, but they do not have any suspect information.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.