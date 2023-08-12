Musical comedy, ‘Sister Act’ debuts at the MUNY for final show of the season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The musical favorite, Sister Act, will debut at the MUNY on Monday.

The show will be the end of the theater’s nine-week season.

“Sister Act” follows a Disco diva on her journey to fame until an unexpected turn of events leads her to sing in a church choir.

The main character, Deloris, was made famous by legendary actress Whoopi Goldberg.

The show runs at the MUNY from August 14-20.

“Folks have a chance to come out. Come see Sister Act. Come laugh. Enjoy some disco music and a little bit of Motown infusion there. It’s a great, great show,” said MUNY CEO Kwofe Coleman.

The MUNY seats 11,000 people.

There are 1500 free seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

For ticket information, visit muny.org/show/sister-act/

