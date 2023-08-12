Surprise Squad
Musical comedy, ‘Sister Act’ debuts at the MUNY for final show of the season

The musical favorite, Sister Act will debut at the MUNY on Monday.
By Melanie Johnson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The musical favorite, Sister Act, will debut at the MUNY on Monday.

The show will be the end of the theater’s nine-week season.

“Sister Act” follows a Disco diva on her journey to fame until an unexpected turn of events leads her to sing in a church choir.

The main character, Deloris, was made famous by legendary actress Whoopi Goldberg.

The show runs at the MUNY from August 14-20.

“Folks have a chance to come out. Come see Sister Act. Come laugh. Enjoy some disco music and a little bit of Motown infusion there. It’s a great, great show,” said MUNY CEO Kwofe Coleman.

The MUNY seats 11,000 people.

There are 1500 free seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

For ticket information, visit muny.org/show/sister-act/

