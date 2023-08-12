Surprise Squad
Maplewood City Council passes ordinances to create affordable housing

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Maplewood City Council passed ordinances this week to create more affordable housing.

The Affordable Housing Set-Aside Ordinance and the Tenant Bill of Rights passed unanimously in an effort to create more accessible housing in the municipality.

Developers receiving tax incentives from the city to create residential developments must include a percentage of affordable housing units. The Tenant Bill of Rights is a set of ordinances designed to protect renters’ rights and well-being.

