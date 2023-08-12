Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Man downs at Rockford Beach

Rockford Beach Park reopened on July 22.
Rockford Beach Park reopened on July 22.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has drowned after he was floating in the water at Rockford Beach on Saturday, according to High Ridge Fire Protection District.

Fire Chief John Barton said firefighters were called to Rockford Beach in House Springs just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses at the scene told firefighters an adult man was seen floating in the water before disappearing and not resurfacing.

RELATED: Rockford Beach Park reopens with new safety plan

Rescuers used boats and a drone to search the river and shoreline to try to find the man. High Ridge firefighters also used specialized sonar equipment to try to locate the man.

The man was found an hour later, dead, in approximately eight feet of water near a strong current, according to High Ridge Fire Protection District.

Big River Ambulance District, Cedar Hill Fire Protection District, Eureka Fire District, Fenton Fire Protection District, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Jefferson County 911 Dispatch and Missouri State Water Patrol all assisted in the search.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badia Thomas was charged with property damage after an incident at Schnucks.
Bridgeton woman charged with damaging robot in Schnucks store
Police search for suspects that abducted 2-year-old during home invasion
Police search for suspects that abducted 2-year-old during home invasion
Three people were found dead Thursday in the 200 block of Glandore Drive.
Man, 2 women dead in West County murder-suicide identified
Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion
16 people have been injured after a boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks
First Alert Weather Day Sunday
Severe Storms Possible Sunday

Latest News

Musical comedy, ‘Sister Act’ debuts at the MUNY for final show of the season
Musical comedy, ‘Sister Act’ debuts at the MUNY for final show of the season
Celebration at the Arch pays tribute to history of blues music in St. Louis
Celebration at the Arch pays tribute to history of blues music in St. Louis
Cahokia Heights hosts back-to-school festival
Cahokia Heights hosts back-to-school festival
Metro Transit hosts hiring fair, offering $5,000 hiring bonus
Metro Transit hosts hiring fair, offering $5,000 hiring bonus