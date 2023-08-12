Man downs at Rockford Beach

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has drowned after he was floating in the water at Rockford Beach on Saturday, according to High Ridge Fire Protection District.

Fire Chief John Barton said firefighters were called to Rockford Beach in House Springs just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses at the scene told firefighters an adult man was seen floating in the water before disappearing and not resurfacing.

Rescuers used boats and a drone to search the river and shoreline to try to find the man. High Ridge firefighters also used specialized sonar equipment to try to locate the man.

The man was found an hour later, dead, in approximately eight feet of water near a strong current, according to High Ridge Fire Protection District.

Big River Ambulance District, Cedar Hill Fire Protection District, Eureka Fire District, Fenton Fire Protection District, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Jefferson County 911 Dispatch and Missouri State Water Patrol all assisted in the search.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

