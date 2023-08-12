Fatal accident shuts down I-70 near Grand Blvd

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - I-70 near Grand Blvd is shut down Saturday evening after a fatal traffic accident.

The accident occurred around 5:40 p.m. Saturday. According to police, two people were taken from the scene unresponsive.

As of 6 p.m., Saturday, police are directing those on I-70 onto Grand Blvd.

This story will be updated as new information is released.

