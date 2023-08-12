Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Fatal accident shuts down I-70 near Grand Blvd

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - I-70 near Grand Blvd is shut down Saturday evening after a fatal traffic accident.

The accident occurred around 5:40 p.m. Saturday. According to police, two people were taken from the scene unresponsive.

As of 6 p.m., Saturday, police are directing those on I-70 onto Grand Blvd.

This story will be updated as new information is released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for suspects that abducted 2-year-old during home invasion
Police search for suspects that abducted 2-year-old during home invasion
Badia Thomas was charged with property damage after an incident at Schnucks.
Bridgeton woman charged with damaging robot in Schnucks store
Three people were found dead Thursday in the 200 block of Glandore Drive.
Man, 2 women dead in West County murder-suicide identified
Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion
16 people have been injured after a boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks
First Alert Weather Day Sunday
Severe Storms Possible Sunday

Latest News

Musical comedy, ‘Sister Act’ debuts at the MUNY for final show of the season
Musical comedy, ‘Sister Act’ debuts at the MUNY for final show of the season
Police investigating more than a dozen car break-ins in Jennings neighborhood
Police investigating more than a dozen car break-ins in Jennings neighborhood
Police investigating more than a dozen car break-ins in Jennings neighborhood
Police investigating more than a dozen car break-ins in Jennings neighborhood
Musical comedy, ‘Sister Act’ debuts at the MUNY for final show of the season
Musical comedy, ‘Sister Act’ debuts at the MUNY for final show of the season