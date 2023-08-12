Hot & humid today - Severe storms possible Sunday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Hot & Humid Saturday Afternoon, heat Index near 100°

First Alert Weather Day Sunday

Strong to severe storms Sunday evening & overnight

Today: We’ll be hot and humid with partly cloudy skies and a heat index near 100°. Overnight temperatures fall to the low 70s.

Sunday is also a First Alert Weather Day due to more storm chances. First, we need to be watchful for a morning storm threat, although at this point the severe potential seems lower Sunday AM. some of the storms in the evening and nighttime could be severe. We are in a level 2 severe threat (of 5 the highest risk) for Sunday-Sunday Night but check back as we refine the timing. The wind seems to be the primary risk for Sunday’s storms.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.