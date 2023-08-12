ForTheCultureSTL returns Sunday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A celebration of Black-owned businesses in St. Louis is back for its fifth year.

ForTheCultureSTL will host the Culture Kickback on Sunday near downtown St. Louis. There will be 75 Black-owned businesses.

You can also take part in yoga, listen to live music, or even lace up your skates and join the skate party. Organizers say the festival provides a space for celebrating Black culture.

It’s free to attend and starts at noon Sunday at Loretta Hall Park.

