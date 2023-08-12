Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

ForTheCultureSTL returns Sunday

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A celebration of Black-owned businesses in St. Louis is back for its fifth year.

ForTheCultureSTL will host the Culture Kickback on Sunday near downtown St. Louis. There will be 75 Black-owned businesses.

You can also take part in yoga, listen to live music, or even lace up your skates and join the skate party. Organizers say the festival provides a space for celebrating Black culture.

It’s free to attend and starts at noon Sunday at Loretta Hall Park.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead Thursday in the 200 block of Glandore Drive.
Man, 2 women dead in West County murder-suicide identified
Police search for suspects that abducted 2-year-old during home invasion
Police search for suspects that abducted 2-year-old during home invasion
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended
Charles Arlin Henderson at the time of his disappearance next to an age progressed photo...
32 years after 11-year-old’s disappearance, Lincoln County Sheriff continues working to unravel mystery
Naresh Bass-Ocasio is facing multiple charges after a missing juvenile was found.
Missouri man arrested after missing juvenile found

Latest News

fossit
EPA: Cahokia Heights drinking water is safe; additional grant money to become available
Maplewood passes ordinances to create more affordable housing
Maplewood City Council passes ordinances to create affordable housing
Two STL County police officers responsible for recovering 150+ stolen Kias and Hyundais
Kia boys with a badge: Two STL County police officers responsible for recovering 150+ stolen Kias and Hyundais
Maplewood passes ordinances to create more affordable housing