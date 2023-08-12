First Alert Weather Day: Severe T-Storm Watch Until 10am

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Day Issued: Severe storms possible through 10am

Hot & Humid Saturday Afternoon, heat Index near 100°

Another severe threat Sunday

Today: We’ll watch storms fire up in northern Missouri that will progress southeast into the area tonight, mainly until 10am A severe storm watch has been issued for the northern half of our viewing area. Damaging winds and large hail are the most likely threats. A tornado can’t be ruled out, but is very low risk at this point.

Then Saturday is hot and humid with partly cloudy skies and a heat index near 100°. Sunday is also a First Alert Weather Day. Another chance for storms arrives Sunday, but models don’t agree on timing. However, some of the storms in the evening and nighttime could be severe. We are in a level 2 severe threat (of 5 the highest risk) for Sunday-Sunday Night, but check back as we refine the timing.

