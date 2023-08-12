EPA: Cahokia Heights drinking water is safe; additional grant money to become available

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials said drinking water is safe in a Metro East city.

On Friday, officials with the EPA met at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee FAN Innovation Center in East St. Louis to discuss pressing issues facing the poorest communities in the Metro East like East St. Louis and Cahokia Heights.

The gathering came on the heels of a Washington University study that showed some people in Cahokia Heights have elevated levels of bacteria and parasites in their stool samples.

Forty-three percent of 42 participants tested positive for Helicobacter pylori — bacteria that infects the stomach lining — which could be linked to illnesses like cancer. The result is more than the estimated 31% of Americans who have tested positive for H pylori. The study also showed that 64% of participants had elevated levels of intestinal inflammation.

Experts say H pylori bacteria is normally found in individuals who live in flood-prone areas with contaminated water.

“What we’re seeing is more conducive to what you would see in a third-world country,” said Illinois State Rep. Kevin Schmidt, whose district includes Cahokia Heights.

EPA Region 5 administrator Debra Shore, who oversees several Midwestern states, including Illinois, told News 4 the tap water is safe in Cahokia Heights.

“I believe the municipal drinking is,” Shore said. “It depends on where your home is in the whole system, because they test the water when it leaves the treatment plant. We have pipes that are 50, 60, 100 years old in some cases.”

Metro East cities have received millions of dollars to address the problem, but officials across the board have said the allocated money isn’t enough.

“Right now, EPA’s environmental justice program actually has an historic opportunity with some funding,” said Matthew Tejada, deputy assistant administrator for environmental justice for the EPA. “Our money has to go to the local community. So, community-based organizations with real community-driven projects.”

Tejada said the EPA will make $2 billion available this fall for nonprofits, municipalities and universities conducting research to address environmental inequities nationally.

The money can be used to conduct more research on soil and water samples, remediate contaminated sites and fund grassroots organizations cleaning sites contributing to poor living conditions, without needing local government approval.

“It gives more power to the people, of course, and it gives more power to the community,” said community activist and Metro East grassroots organizer JD Dixon.

Officials with the EPA said applications for grants should be available by October. Local governments and university research groups can also apply.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.