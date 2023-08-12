16 people have been injured after a boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Sixteen people have been injured after a boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks Friday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the explosion happened at the Millstone Marina.

A Twitter post states gas fumes had been building up in the engine area, and a spark set off the explosion.

Troopers are investigating a boat explosion at the Millstone Marina at Lake of the Ozarks. Gas fumes built up in the engine area and a spark set off the explosion.



A total of 16 people have been injured (15 on the boat and 1 on the dock). They range from minor to moderate. pic.twitter.com/U4aMbjTzne — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 11, 2023

There were 15 people on the boat and one person on the dock. They were all taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.