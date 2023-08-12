Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

16 people have been injured after a boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks

Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion
Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Sixteen people have been injured after a boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks Friday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the explosion happened at the Millstone Marina.

A Twitter post states gas fumes had been building up in the engine area, and a spark set off the explosion.

There were 15 people on the boat and one person on the dock. They were all taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead Thursday in the 200 block of Glandore Drive.
Man, 2 women dead in West County murder-suicide identified
Police search for suspects that abducted 2-year-old during home invasion
Police search for suspects that abducted 2-year-old during home invasion
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended
Police say around 300 youths stayed downtown, hours after city-sponsored teen party ended
Charles Arlin Henderson at the time of his disappearance next to an age progressed photo...
32 years after 11-year-old’s disappearance, Lincoln County Sheriff continues working to unravel mystery
Naresh Bass-Ocasio is facing multiple charges after a missing juvenile was found.
Missouri man arrested after missing juvenile found

Latest News

vacant properties
St. Louis Vacancy Collaborative partners with City of St. Louis for new initiative
Saint Louis Zoo asks visitors to Toss the Tusk on World Elephant Day
Saint Louis Zoo asks visitors to Toss the Tusk on World Elephant Day
taste of stl
Taste of St. Louis kicks off
More than 1,600 applications filed for marijuana microbusiness lottery in Missouri
More than 1,600 applications filed for marijuana microbusiness lottery in Missouri