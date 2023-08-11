Woman sentenced to prison for embezzling nearly $500K from realty company

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A former St. Louis County realty company employee was sentenced to three years in prison Friday for embezzling more than $480,000 from the company.

Crystal Hendrix, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud in March. Prosecutors said she sent more than 140 payments worth about $483,000 to her own bank account from January 2018 to December 2020. She handled payroll at the company, which a press release did not name, and had access to the company bank accounts.

She used the money at restaurants and to buy a vehicle, according to her plea agreement.

