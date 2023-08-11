Two women charged for robbing, assaulting man at Florissant hotel

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two women have been charged with assault and robbery after robbing and shooting a man at a hotel in Florissant.

According to the Florissant Police Department, officers responded to the Red Roof Inn, 307 Dunn Rd., on August 1 for a possible assault. A man told police he had arrived at the Red Roof Inn with two women. While he was in the bathroom, the women grabbed his clothes, cash, and a Gucci bag and fled. He chased after them and jumped on the hood of their vehicle. Police say the vehicle was driven in a way that prevented him from being able to get off the hood. Surveillance footage shows the two women running away from the man, who was only wearing underwear and socks, and enter a vehicle. At one point, the woman in the passenger seat shot the man three times. After he was shot, the driver stopped the vehicle. The vehicle was later located and stopped with the women inside of it and a firearm in the trunk.

Officers were told the victim had left the Red Roof Inn and was taken to a hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds.

“Some allegations read like a bad movie, and this is one such case. I am just grateful this victim escaped with his life,” osaid St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Emoni Reid (passenger), 18, and Sanaa Mcafee (driver), 22, with Assault 1st Degree - Serious Injury, and Robbery 1st Degree. Reid also was charged with Armed Criminal Action, an Unclassified Felony. The court set bond for each defendant at $500,000, cash-only, no 10% authorized.

