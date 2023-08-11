‘This is dangerous’ Live power line sat in Pine Lawn backyard for weeks, Ameren fixes it after News 4 reaches out

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Pine Lawn couple said they had a live power line in their backyard for over two weeks, and it got fixed the same day News 4 checked into it.

“As you can see, this is dangerous,” said Darrell

According to Darrell and Julia Gillespie, a power line has been sitting in their backyard, on top of their grill and lawn, since July 25th.

“So I’ve been calling like everyday, or every other day, for the last almost three weeks and telling them that they know the wire is down and they said please, whatever you do, don’t go near it, don’t go in the back,” said Julie Gillespie.

What makes this especially dangerous, is the line is still connected to the meter, which is still connected to the house. Inside the lights still turn on, and therefore it’s likely it was a live wire.

“Still have power. Still have power and the lights on and I thank god for that,” said Darrell.

Due to the risk of possible death, they’ve avoided the backyard and kept their eyes on the neighbors kids.

“Or they get curious and come and touch something they shouldn’t and before you know it, we got a disaster,” said Darrell.

News 4 initially reached out to Ameren about this issue.

After initially seeing a picture, a spokesperson said the homeowner is responsible for repairing the meter, and since it’s hanging from the house, the homeowner will need to hire an electrician.

But then News 4 came back to the house to speak with Julia about two hours later and we found an Ameren employee fixing the wire.

“He called my phone before he appeared and I said ‘mhm they on it now!” said Julia.

Later that same spokesperson said he was talking in generalities and upon further review of the picture, it was a dangerous situation that Ameren needed to fix.

While the Gillespies will still need to get the meter box back on the house, they were just happy they can enjoy their backyard again.

“Oh my I’m so elated I’m so overjoyed, hey I didn’t know when this day was gonna come.”

