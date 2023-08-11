Teen gets leg stuck in grain bin auger in St. Charles County, flown to hospital

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A teenager was flown to the hospital after getting his leg stuck in an auger inside a grain bin near Orchard Farm in St. Charles County.

The incident happened in the 4500 block of Highway H around 4:30 p.m. A St. Charles County Ambulance District spokesperson told News 4 that the teen’s injuries are likely life-threatening.

Multiple agencies responded after a teenager got his leg stuck in a grain bin auger near Orchard Farm. (St. Charles County Ambulance District)

Multiple agencies responded to the incident.

“These situations post a very unique rescue operation. Obviously, there are a lot of safety concerns that go into how to get crews safely inside, get power supply cut off,” said Kyle Gaines of the St. Charles County Ambulance District. “Our partners at Ameren were able to help us with that. It really takes a lot of resources to make sure these events unfold safely.”

It took responders around 30 minutes to free the teen.

This article will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.