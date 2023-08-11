St. Louis man sentenced to prison for role in fatal shooting outside liquor store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 37-year-old man was sentenced to eight years in prison after he reached a deal with prosecutors.

Demetrius Branom, 37, pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and unlawful gun possession. The agreement amended a second-degree murder charge to involuntary manslaughter and dismissed a count of armed criminal action.

Court records state Branom admitted to fatally shooting Kori Young, 43, on Sept. 12, 2021, outside a liquor store in the 3000 block of N. Florissant Ave. According to the police, Branom and Young had known each other for a while and had a “longstanding dispute over family issues and money owed between them.” Young reportedly punched Branom, and Branom then asked a friend for a gun and shot Young several times while chasing him into the store. The shooting was captured by store surveillance cameras.

In 2009, Branom was convicted in St. Louis Circuit Court for involuntary manslaughter, according to court records.

